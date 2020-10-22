It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Pauline after an unexpected recurrence of cancer and its ensuing complications. Pauline is survived by her husband Eduard, her son Samuel (Isa), her daughter Irina (Karl), her brothers: David (Kath), Andrew (Marylynne), Simon (Abby), and her mother Audrey. Pauline was born in Scarborough, North Yorkshire. After achieving her Bachelor degree at Redding University, she made her way to Canada in her early twenties. She was very proud of her additional academic successes, culminating in a Doctorate of Philosophy in Systematic Musicology from the University of Western Ontario. Pauline lived her life in music. She was a professor of music at the University of Regina for many years, rising to the esteemed position of department head of music. Additionally, she was a respected performer in multiple orchestras including Kitchener-Waterloo, London, and Regina Symphonies, as well as the Canadian Chamber Ensemble. With the love her life Eduard, she made many recordings with their group Contrasts Trio, as well as other small ensembles. As an academic, she published several books, and was a known contributor to many journals and academic publications. As a teacher she touched innumerable students with her kindness, patience, and expertise. Pauline was one of a kind; her modesty would not allow us to express the extent of the impact she left on the lives of so many people. She a wonderful musician, the warmest spouse, the best mother, devoted to her many friends, and an inspiration to all. We will miss her so much. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Canadian Cancer Society
. A celebration of her life will occur at a later date.