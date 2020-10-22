1/1
Pauline Margaret MINEVICH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Pauline after an unexpected recurrence of cancer and its ensuing complications. Pauline is survived by her husband Eduard, her son Samuel (Isa), her daughter Irina (Karl), her brothers: David (Kath), Andrew (Marylynne), Simon (Abby), and her mother Audrey. Pauline was born in Scarborough, North Yorkshire. After achieving her Bachelor degree at Redding University, she made her way to Canada in her early twenties. She was very proud of her additional academic successes, culminating in a Doctorate of Philosophy in Systematic Musicology from the University of Western Ontario. Pauline lived her life in music. She was a professor of music at the University of Regina for many years, rising to the esteemed position of department head of music. Additionally, she was a respected performer in multiple orchestras including Kitchener-Waterloo, London, and Regina Symphonies, as well as the Canadian Chamber Ensemble. With the love her life Eduard, she made many recordings with their group Contrasts Trio, as well as other small ensembles. As an academic, she published several books, and was a known contributor to many journals and academic publications. As a teacher she touched innumerable students with her kindness, patience, and expertise. Pauline was one of a kind; her modesty would not allow us to express the extent of the impact she left on the lives of so many people. She a wonderful musician, the warmest spouse, the best mother, devoted to her many friends, and an inspiration to all. We will miss her so much. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Canadian Cancer Society. A celebration of her life will occur at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kane & Fetterly
5301 boul. Decarie
Montreal, QC H3W 3C4
(514) 481-5301
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kane & Fetterly

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved