It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of one of the best wives, mothers and grandmothers that any family could be blessed with. On the morning of Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Pauline was reunited with her husband Edward (2017) at the age of 87. Loving and proud mother of Brian (Christine, nee Quinn), Cindy Huemiller (Paul), Paula Pagett (Rick), Chris Mayberry (Ray) and Greg. Cherished grandmother of Craig, Scott and Brad Nowak; Michael, Sarah and Ed Huemiller; Jeff, Becky, Angela, Dan, Mark and Tim Pagett; and Erin, Tommy, Ben and John Mayberry. Pauline also adored her 11 great-grandchildren. Pauline was predeceased by her brother Robert Powell (2018). After raising her five children, Pauline re-entered the workforce as an educational assistant in the Waterloo Catholic District School Board until her retirement. During the summer months, she loved the 40 years of spending time with her family and friends at the cottage on Belwood Lake. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Lanark Village and Lanark Heights LTC for their care and compassion. Pauline's family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 with a prayer service to be held at 8:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 305 Laurentian Dr. Kitchener, Ontario N2E 2N6 on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The family requests that guests join them for refreshments following the Mass in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Blessed Sacrament RC Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Pauline's memorial.