REINHART, Pauline Passed away on August 15, 2020 in Kitchener, ON at the age of 88. Pauline loved dogs, fashion, and travelling, especially Italy. Her career as a fashion buyer also provided many visits to Montreal and New York City. The estate would like to express deep gratitude to her dear friend, Katie Hill, the staff at Bankside Drive Retirement home, and the staff at Columbia Forest LTC. Private cremation has taken place. A private burial will take place at Williamsburg Cemetery (1541 Fischer-Hallman Rd, Kitchener, ON N2R 1P6) As expressions of sympathy, donations to the KW Humane Society would be appreciated in memory of Pauline (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com
