More Obituaries for Pauline TRIBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline (Crate) TRIBE

Pauline (Crate) TRIBE Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her resident Chartwell Long Term Care Elmira. Pauline was born in England 89 years ago, a daughter of the late Charles and Constance (Saunders) Crate. Pauline resided in the Morningside Community, New Hamburg and later residing in Elmira. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Janice and husband Richard Short and Julie Rice. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Faye, Samantha, Vikki and Gemma, great-grandmother of three great-grandchildren. Pauline will be missed by her three sisters and one brother. Predeceased by her husband John Stanley Tribe, who predeceased her on November 2, 2008 and her great-grandchild. At Pauline's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service at this time. In lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy, donations to the Sick Kids Hospital, Toronto would be greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020
