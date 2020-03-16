|
We have lost the rock of our family!! Forever in our hearts! Mom, you are our Superwoman! You were the most wonderful, loving, honest, giving humble, caring and understanding mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-Law that anyone could ever ask for. Born February 15, 1944 in wartime Yugoslavia. As a baby, her family was forced to flee their farm for a safer place and ended up in Vienna, Austria area (Wiener Neudorf) for the first six years of Moms' life. From there, they made the decision to board the ship, The Beaverbrae, to cross the Atlantic for a New Better Life in Canada. Upon their arrival, they travelled by train to Western Canada. After the stay out west, they decided to return east to set up their home in Delhi then to Norwich, Ontario where the family ran a tobacco farm. Mom grew up picking tobacco and helping the family business. After High school, she longed to be on her own and moved to Kitchener where she met our Dad (Cliff) and they had us three kids. Mom and Dad had many jobs in the early years before deciding on a successful real estate career which lasted a rewarding 30 years+ together. They worked hard for their family as we were always #1 and all of their clients knew that. Loving mother of Tammy Showers (Emerson), Troy Wainman (Christy) and Paula Williams (Rick). Grandmother to Sherry (Tory), Sheena (Jon) and Kyle (Amy), and great-grandmother to Brooklyn, Hayden, Hunter, Cameron, Connor, Keegan, Noah, Lukas and Sophia. Survived by her sister, Caroline Prohammer (John) of Norwich and Loving Aunt to Lynda Clark (Jim); Sister-in-laws Norma Wilson (Norm) of Orillia and Judy Lahay (Monty) of Gravenhurst and Debra Kramer (Gerard) of Waterloo. Many loving nieces and nephews as well. Predeceased by her husband, Cliff Wainman (2013), Parents Joseph and Katharina Schloegl (1979 and 2007) and sister Mary Petrovic. She loved her family with all her might and boy did she love her cats! May her many friends throughout her life know how she deeply cared for them all! Thank you to all on this Journey: From the staff at GRH, to the nurses at Care Partners, Hospice of Waterloo and the staff at Lisaard House. Cremation Arrangements have been made at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519-749-8467). The family invites all who knew her to visit Thursday, March 19, 2020 between 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home for all the wonderful memories. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the K-W Humane Society or Lisaard House. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Pauline's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 16, 2020