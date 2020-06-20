Born in Clarke's Beach, Newfoundland on April 12, 1938, she passed away peacefully in her own home on June 17, 2020 Cambridge, ON. "May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear to welcome you home. You may be gone from our sight, but you shall forever remain in our hearts, never to be forgotten." Predeceased by her Husband Edward Dubil, Father Jacob Moore and Brother Stanley Moore. Thank you for all the love, laughter and memories; you will be dearly missed by your Mother Elsie Moore of Clarkes Beach, Newfoundland, Sisters Florence Moore-Limage, Rita (Ron) Bowering, Doris (Cal) Dorey, Brother Wayne (Amy) Moore, and sister-in-law Eunice Beaudin. Cherished and admired Aunt of Lori (Dave) Draper, Tim (Lisa) Moore, Noreen (Chris) Majek, Lorna Lynch, Trish (Paul) Seraphim, Sharon (Bob) Sutherland, Jim (Sharon) Bowering, Cindy (Larry) Beitinger, Jeff (Lorie) Bowering, Shannon (Frank) Rheault, Jason Dorey, Michael (Natalia) Dorey, Jeremy (Gordana) Moore and Justin Moore. Affectionately treasured Great-Aunt and Great-Great-Aunt to many; Great and Great-Great-Nieces and Nephews. Aunt Pearl was thought to be "the coolest Aunt ever". Fondly remembered by extended family members Marilyn Pereira and Juanita Gaulton-Broadbent. Pearl proudly was a honored and respected employee of CIBC for over 47 years, having retired in 2002. She successfully broke the glass ceiling in many of her accomplishments and set a wonderful example of business etiquette, perseverance and tenacity for both her impressionable nieces and determined nephews. Pearl was particularly gratified at the age of 32, in becoming one of the earlier female Bank Manager's with CIBC in December of 1970. Her humble, humorous, independent nature displayed throughout her life long career, gave for many funny and amazing stories that she delighted in sharing with her family. From far and wide, East to West coast of Canada and beyond, her family and friends will celebrate her life online, with plans for a Celebration of Life gathering at a later time, when it is safe and can be arranged to do so. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 20, 2020.