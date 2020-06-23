Peggy McGregor

Margaret "Peggy" Myrtle McGregor, 89, formerly of Mount Forest, passed away June 19, 2020. Peggy was born in Toronto December 1930 to Alfred and Myrtle Sawyer. They later moved to the farm in Greenock Township. After graduating from school in Paisley, she started her first job as a Bell Telephone operator in Walkerton. It was during school that she met the love of her life, Jack McGregor. They married September 20, 1952, going on to have 3 daughters Susan, Lynn and Laurie. After moving to Mount Forest in 1965, Peggy started working at the Mount Forest District High School. She retired in 1994 after being secretary there for over 25 years - a job she loved. Together Peggy and Jack enjoyed curling, a sport they were both good at. She was a member of the Mount Forest Kinettes (24 years), Mount Forest Historical Society, Mount Forest United Church and the Eastern Star. After retirement, she indulged in gardening, quilting, volunteering with the Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and the public school breakfast club. She loved crosswords and sewing. Two of her best sewing accomplishments was the creation of Lynn and Susan's wedding dresses. She and Jack could often be found during the nice weather sitting on the front porch enjoying a cold beverage and watching the comings and goings of the neighbourhood. Family and friends were a big part of her life and she enjoyed their company and having a good time. She will be fondly remembered for her laugh and smile. Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband Jack (2012). Lovingly remembered by her daughters Susan and her husband Richard Hunter, Lynn and her husband Mike Reeves and Laurie and her late husband Larry Williamson (2012). Cherished Grandmother of Barbara and Mark Van der Sluis, Lauren Hunter and Dan Crawford, Matthew Hunter, Jaclyn and Josh McDonald, Megan and Shawn Sinnamon, Sean and Lina Reeves, Janessa and Kaite Williamson. Special Great Momma to Dylyn, Nolan, Liam Aitken, Hudson McDonald, Hunter and Rowan Sinnamon, Aurora Reeves and Addison and Rebecca Van der Sluis. Also survived by sisters in law Sandra Sawyer, Verna Cormack, Enid Fenton, Vivian McGregor and Connie Mayjere, brother in law Jimmy McGregor and his wife Jean and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Alf and Myrtle Sawyer, brother Glen Sawyer, Jacks' parents David and Annie McGregor, in laws Dorothy and Lawrence Ellis, Francis and Stewart Webb, Duncan and Betty McGregor, Jean and John Cobean, Helen and Willard Calhoun, Andrew Cormack, Peter Fenton and Lenore McGregor. A private funeral service will be held. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Mount Forest Museum and Archives would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.



