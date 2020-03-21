|
Of Palmerston passed away at his home surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in his 66th year. Beloved husband of Ann (Freiburger) Henderson for 44 years. Father of Julie Oxby of Kitchener and Stephen and Amanda Henderson of Palmerston. Grandfather of Alexys, Chloe (Alex), Hudson and Hunter. Brother of Jane and Dan McLean of Moosejaw, Alex Henderson of Bluevale, Linda Brandon and her partner Gary Caldwell of Blyth, brother-in-law of Thelma Wickens of Wingham, Dorothy Gueguen of St Agatha, George Freiburger of Wingham, John and Heather Freiburger of Wingham, Gerry and Marilyn Freiburger of Wingham. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Pete was a member of the Palmerston Fire Department for over 35 years. Predeceased by his parents Jack (Jackson) and Ellen (Anne Brisbin) Henderson, son-in-law Cam Oxby, father-in-law and mother-in-law Carl and Leona Freiburger and by sister-in-law Donna Spieran and brothers-in-law Fred Wickens and Darryl Gueguen. Given the current circumstances there will be a Private Family Service in the Funeral Home, Palmerston Funeral Chapel followed by spring interment in Palmerston Cemetery. A public celebration of Pete's life will take place at a later date and will be announced at that time. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Palmerston Fire Department Association or the Palmerston Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020