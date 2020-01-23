|
Peter Eelkema passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Monday, January 20, 2020 in his 77th year, and June Eelkema passed away at Huronlea, Brussels on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in her 76th year. They were married on July 22, 1995. They are survived by Peter's siblings Elisabeth DeBliek of Brampton, Menno and Effie Eelkema of Listowel, and George and Patricia Eelkema of Paris, and sister-in-law Greta Eelkema and Harry Harsevoort of Hamilton, and June's siblings Jim and Mary Lou Bollen, and Joyce Holmes, both of Cambridge. They were predeceased by Peter's parents Wes and Sylvia (Boelens) Eelkema, brothers John and Bill, brother-in-law Jacob DeBliek, and nephew Mark Eelkema, and June's parents Walter and Doris Bollen. Visitation will be held at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Listowel on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation or a would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
