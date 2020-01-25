|
Passed away on January 23, 2020, surrounded by his family, at age 68. Beloved husband of Jane (Ulmer) Huck, to whom he was happily married for more than 40 years. Devoted father of Jonathan Huck (Miera Ann Garvey) of Calgary, and Tiffany Hackbart (Kevin) of New Hamburg. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Travis August and Ava Rose Hackbart, who made him so very proud. Peter will be fondly remembered by his in-laws, John and Mary Ulmer of Kanata and Joe Ulmer and Cathy Miehm of Kitchener, and all his nieces and nephews. Born in Kitchener in 1951, Peter was the much-loved only son of late Joseph and Margaret (Peg) Huck. He excelled in sports as a youth and earned a prized spot on the Waterloo Siskins. His passion for hockey lives on in his talented grandkids. He was a member of the Theta Fraternity of St. Jerome's High School for more than 50 years, and their yearly reunions were dear to his heart. Peter was a born salesman, a skill he honed early at Huck Glove, the family business. He later branched out on his own and forged a long and successful sales career that took him all over the continent. Peter will be missed by a large circle of family, friends and neighbours, who could always count on him to lend a hand, pour a cold beer from the keg in his garage, and share a colourful story. In keeping with Peter's wishes, there will be no public memorial service. Friends wishing to honour his memory can donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Messages and condolences may be left at tricitycremations.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020