February 7, 1949 - May 18, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Cy, a husband, father, grandfather, and friend with such a big heart and passion for music. He retired from the CBC in 2006 after 30 years as a VTR editor and technician, and was an engaged member of Wesley Mimico United Church community. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Karen, children Erin (Gabe) and Daniel (Catherine), grandchildren Olly and June, brothers Roderick (MaryLou), Brian (Arlene), and Frank, and a great many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Roderick and Ella (nee Slattery) MacPherson, brothers Jimmy and Harry MacPherson, and sister Gail Meunier. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation's Multiple Myeloma fund, the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or your local food bank. He would love if you put on an old John Prine record, looked at some old photos, and called up an old pal. www.hogle.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 21, 2020.