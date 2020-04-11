|
Peacefully passed away on April 7, 2020 at his residence at The Village at University Gates in Waterloo at the age of 80 years. Loving father of Peter Gorenc Jr. and his wife Suzy of Wellesley and Mary Craiovan and her husband Mike of Heidelberg. Loving Mosu of Sofia Gorenc and Julian Craiovan. Peter will also be remembered by his former wife Gina Gorenc and also family in Slovenia. A private family service was held and Peter's interment took place at Parkview Cemetery in Waterloo. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot). Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 11, 2020