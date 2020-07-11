Born November 6, 1934 in Toronto, ON, Canada. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a valiant fight with bone cancer. He passed peacefully with his wife by his side at Clair Hills Retirement home in Waterloo. We were all able to be at his bedside, having come from out of town, to visit and say our final goodbyes. Cremation has taken place. There will be an immediate family "celebration of Life" later on in the year. Peter was predeceased by his father Ross Ponzo, his mother Antonina (nee Re) and all his siblings Lawrence, Joanne Arrigo (nee Ponzo), Jim, Leonard, and Joe. Peter is survived by his wife Heidi Ponzo (nee Hilgenberg), Kevin, Gary, Deborah Locke (nee Ponzo), and Lori Gibbs (nee Ponzo). His grandchildren: Cooper Locke, Heidi Locke, Jack Locke, Ty Ponzo, Anna Ponzo, and Kate Ponzo. His nieces and nephews: Lynda Farlinger (nee Arrigo), Ken Ponzo, Christin Shmanka (nee Ponzo), Danny Arrigo, Joe Arrigo, Jodie Arrigo, Cindy Ponzo and Sandra Murray (nee Ponzo). After receiving his BSc in Engineering Physics at University of Toronto in 1957, he became a lecturer for the summer at what is now University of Wilfrid Laurier in Waterloo. He then obtained his MA in Mathematics at U of T. In 1960, after marrying Heidi, he worked on his PhD in Electrical Engineering at the University of Illinois. In 1964, he returned to University of Waterloo as an Assistant professor. Subsequently he became chairman of Applied Math when Mathematics became a Faculty in 1968. Later he became Associate Dean of the Math Faculty. During his tenure he continued writing papers with Professor Nelson Wax, who had been his PhD supervisor at the University of Illinois. After 30 years teaching his beloved students, he retired with distinction as Professor Emeritus. Peter will be remembered by all as a person of many talents, much wisdom, and so much love he gave to others. We will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to contribute to the "PETER PONZO MEMORIAL FUND" at the University of Waterloo (https://waterloo-sec.imodules.com/s/1802/17/giving-form.aspx?sid=1802&gid=2&pgid=708&cid=1692
), please contact our niece, Sharon Janics at sjanics@gmail.com, and she will provide you with a link and instructions. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com
or 519-772-1237.