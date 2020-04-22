Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Peter James Kavelman


1956 - 2020
Peter James Kavelman Obituary
Passed away at St. Mary's Hospital after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 63 years. Peter will be dearly missed by his loving brothers: David, Terry (Brenda), Larry (Donna) John (Ellie) and Robert (Gail). Loving and special uncle to: Laura, Rebecca, Martha, Sarah, Jason, Andrew and Matthew, and many great nieces and nephews. Survived by loving father Earl. Predeceased by his mother Doris. He will be missed by many friends and neighbors. Peter enjoyed gardening and camping with David and his furry friend Hailey. He enjoyed traveling especially to Hawaii. In lieu flowers the family wishes for donations to be made in his honour to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Please visit henrywalser.com for Peter's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 22, 2020
