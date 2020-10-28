1/1
Peter John Friesen
After a lengthy illness, Peter Friesen went home to be with his Lord and Saviour in the presence of his family on October 25, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of 63 years to Ella (nee Pankratz), Loving father of David (Barb) of Ottawa, Deanna Wiebe (Larry) of Clovis, California and Michelle Browne (David) of Lantana, Texas. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Sonya (Alex), Alexander (Caitlyn), Brian (Christy), Doug, Kyle (Katherine), Jonathan and Kirsten as well as his great-grandchildren, Madison and Miles. He is survived by his sister, Talita Seitz of Germany, sister-in-law, Anita Rempel (Len) of Kitchener and his many nieces and nephews. Peter is predeceased by his father, Johann, mother, Agatha and sister, Ronie Heinemann. After retirement, Peter and Ella enjoyed worshipping at Immanuel Pentecostal Church and then at the Kitchener Mennonite Brethren Church, where Peter was baptised, and where they both became members. In 2018, they moved to Ottawa to be closer to their son, David and his wife, Barb. The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff at the Chartwell Empress Kanata, the Ruddy Shenkman Hospice, and Dr. Andrew Douglas who lovingly cared for Peter through his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mennonite Central Committee or Hospice Care Ottawa would be appreciated by the family. A Funeral Service will be held on October 30, 2020 at 1:30pm at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, with interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Family and friends who wish to attend are kindly asked to R.S.V.P. through the funeral home website or by calling the funeral home directly. Those who are unable to attend the services are invited to view both the funeral and burial via livestream through the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming Visit www.henrywalser.com for Peter's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
