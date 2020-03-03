Home

Mark Jutzi Funeral Home
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener. Peter Sartorelli of New Hamburg and formerly of Kingston and Montreal in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee Bird) Sartorelli who predeceased him July 30, 2005. Dear father of the late Jennifer (January 24, 2015) and husband Lowell Collicutt of Kitchener, Brian and wife Linda of Barrie, and Brenda and husband Gerald Quesnel of Cornwall. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Ryan, Erin, Gregory, Casey, Mackenzie and great-grandson Sawyer. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron St., New Hamburg on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow in the Water Wheel Room at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (cheques accepted) would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 3, 2020
