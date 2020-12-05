1/
Peter MEINZER
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Thursday, December 3, 2020 with his wife Wendy by his side. Loving father of J?rg, Allan, Amy (Matt), Rob (Kim) and the late James (2004). Dearest Grandpa to Brad, Taylor, Brandon, Andrew and Alex. He is also survived by his two sisters Dorothy of Cambridge and Helga of Germany. A private family service has been arranged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mary's Regional Cardiac Care Centre. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
5197438900
