1946 - 2020 Peter Merkel passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in his 74th year at The Village Of Winston Park, Kitchener, Ontario after a long and arduous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Peter had worked for the Province of Ontario as a property assessor until his retirement. He enjoyed playing and watching sports of all descriptions, particularly baseball. Peter is predeceased by sister Ilse (1943), and father Henry Merkel (2006). He is survived by his daughter Tracey Branker (Steve) and grandchildren Colton, Justin and Samantha, mother Karoline Merkel, sisters Herta Vogel (Klaus), Walli Kabucis (John) and Anita Gross (Mike) along with countless nephews, nieces and cousins. Cremation has taken place. The family wishes to extend it's sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of Winston Park for their support and kindness. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made by Henry Walser Funeral Home to the Parkinson's Society of Southwestern Ontario or the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 18, 2020