BLACK, Peter Russell, CPA, 1938-2020. Passed away peacefully on February 20th at Innisfree House in Kitchener, Ontario. Devoted husband to Susan (nee Brown, d.2014), beloved father to Toby MacPhee (James), and Timothy Black (Lisa). Loving Papa to Claire, Rowan, Ben and Will, brother to Sylvia Carscadden (Terrance) and Catherine Black, and companion to Marilyn Truemner. Services will be held at First United Church, Waterloo, on Sat., February 29, 2020. Visitation at 10am, funeral at 11am, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the www.cancer.ca or Innisfree House Hospice lisaardandinnisfree.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020