Peter Vlieg
Ali Epus "Peter" Vlieg of R.R. 1, Listowel passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 25, 2020, in his 86th year. Son of the late Douwe and Rensiena (Zuidema) Vlieg. Brother of Alice Cole of Delhi, and Teresa and Paul Renkema of Kitchener. Also survived by his nieces and nephews Brenda and Ray Lake of Florida, Sandra and George Hennessey of Turkey Point, Cynthia Renkema of Kitchener, Gerald & Kathy Renkema of Plattsville, and Terence and Karen Renkema, and their families. Predeceased by his sister Aaltje Vlieg. A private family funeral service will be held at Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. The funeral will be live-streamed, and the link is available on the funeral home website. Memorial donations to Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 28, 2020.
