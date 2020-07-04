1/
Peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Phil Lamarche of Dorchester and formerly of the Kitchener-Waterloo area, in his 94th year. Loving husband of Joyce (Hicks) for over 73 years and beloved father to Jennifer (John) Lamarche Schmalz, Lori (Tom) Lamarche Bowman, David (Karen), Peter (Debbie) and Susan Berlinghoff. Survived also by his grandchildren: Nellie, Sadie, Georgia, Cooper, Kirby, Paige, Phillip, Matt, Kristen and Carly; and by his 6 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his daughter Wendy (1950). Cremation has taken place. In keeping with Phil's wishes there will be no service. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Phil are asked to consider the TLC Foundation, 27-7222 Clayton Walk, London, N6P 1W1, 519-870-3833, www.tlcfoundation.ca. For information and online condolences, please visit www.northviewfuneralchapel.com

