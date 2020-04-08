Home

Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Deacon Philip C.R. TREMBLAY

The Congregation of the Resurrection announces the death of Deacon Philip Emery Tremblay C.R. on April 7, 2020 of Resurrection Manor, Waterloo, Ontario. He was 82 years old, in his 62nd year of religious life and his 40th year as an ordained Permanent Deacon. Deacon Phil's ministerial career included food services, resident student moderator at Scollard Hall in North Bay, Social Worker for Catholic School Board in Kitchener and residential retreat program at Mount St. Mary in Ancaster, Hospital Chaplaincy, Deacon at a number of parishes in Ontario and Kentucky. In 2013, Deacon Phil took up residence at Resurrection Manor. Deacon Phil was a humorous, feisty, no nonsense, tell it as it is type of person with a generous heart and compassionate soul. He will be missed by family, friends and those to whom he befriended and ministered to over the years. Deacon Phil is to be cremated and buried in the family plot in Sault St. Marie. Memorial Donations can be made to Resurrectionist Missions, 265 Westmount Rd., N., Waterloo, Ont. N2L 3G7.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 8, 2020
