It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Philippa on March 11, 2020 at Riverbend Place, Cambridge after living with Alzheimer's for eight years. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Jackie, Gillian and David (Denise); her grandchildren Katie, Andrea (Myles), Matt, Dylan and Nigel; her great-grandson Max; her brothers Ken (Patsy) and Geof; her brother-in-law Kent (Terry) and her sisters-in-law Mary and Tessa. Predeceased by her husband Eman (1988) and her cherished brother Martin (2016). The family extends a heartfelt thank you to her devoted friend Jack who supported and loved her throughout her final years. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to Habitat for Humanity, Parkinson Canada or KW Humane Society may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020