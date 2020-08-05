1/1
Phyllis Chubbs
1943-03-14 - 2020-07-30
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Phyllis Chubbs on July 30, 2020, in Kincardine, ON, at the age of 77. She is predeceased by her husband Edward Chubbs, daughter Kristine (Wanda) Chubbs, and her parents in Newfoundland. Mourning her loss is her son Jeffrey, her grandchildren Taylor, Nicholas, Matthew, and Olivia,two great grandchildren, sisters Lorna Mulrooney (John) and Faye Sooley (Randy), brother Ross Crocker (Brenda), and niece Linda Purdy (Chubbs) and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Phyllis was a very well respected and special volunteer with the Kiwanis Kavaliers Drum Corps in Kitchener before retiring to Kincardine. She was a wonderful mother and grandma, loved by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and a private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 5, 2020.
