Passed away suddenly after a brief illness with family by her side, Arlene peacefully went to be with her son and sister on October 6, 2020 at the Grand River Hospital, Kitchener. Survived by her loving husband William "Bill" of 59 years, sons Bradley (Robin) and Dale (Beverly), daughter-in-law Laurie, grandchildren Jennifer (Jeremy) Sutton, Emily Schumacher, Cory Schumacher and Eric Schumacher. Will forever remain in the hearts of her brother-in-law, sister-in-law, many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Predeceased by her son Craig, parents Lorne and Doris Garrow, brother Dave and sister Beverley. Arlene's love for life and adventure was evident during her extensive travels where she made many memories and good friends. There was no place she loved more than her summer home on Georgian Bay which she shared with family and friends. The last few years left Arlene with many challenges, but she remained Bill's rock and will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Friday, October 9 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A private family service will take place on Saturday, October 10 at 3:30 pm. Cremation to follow. To attend the visitation, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home by calling 519-745-8445. The service will be livestreamed at www.erbgood.com
. The family would like to thank the staff in Emergency and ICU at the Grand River Hospital for their care and support. Condolences for the family and donations in lieu of flowers to the Grand River Hospital, Ray of Hope or a charity of choice
are appreciated and can be arranged through the funeral home at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
.