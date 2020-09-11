Phyllis Somerville

Phyllis Jean Somerville of Listowel, passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in her 81st year. Loving wife of Frank Somerville. Mother of Jackie and Vince Smith of Atwood, Linda Gowing and Mick Bond of Kitchener, Barb and Al Bragg of Wingham, Frank and Mischelle Somerville, and Graham and Emily Somerville, all of Listowel. Grandmother of Nathan Smith and Sarah Alexander, Mathew Smith and Jen Cummings, Ashley and Jamie Hiusser, Delena and Shawn Bender, Kent and Amanda Gowing, Alyssa Gowing and Jason Balkham, Cory and Carly Bragg, Tyler and Evie Bragg, Megan and Will Kugler, Ryan and Jess Somerville, Krista Somerville, Robyn and J.P. Suhr, Ethan Somerville and Lisa Brown, Brett Somerville, and Owen Warlow, and great-grandmother of 26. Survived also by several siblings. Predeceased by her parents Graham and Adeline (Snow) Evely, and by her son George in infancy. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time by selecting RSVP under the "Service Details" on Phyllis's page on the funeral home website, or by calling the funeral home at 519-291-4840. Everyone attending must wear a mask. A private family funeral service will follow, with Rev. Ernie Naylor officiating. Interment in Elma Centre Cemetery, Atwood. The service will be recorded, and will be available on the funeral home website. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation or a charity of one's choice
would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca