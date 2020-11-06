1/1
Pierre Edouard NOEL
1934-10-27 - 2020-11-03
Today we celebrate a life well lived. Pierre Edouard Noel lived his life with a joie de vivre that touched everyone he met, always had a joke to share, and showed us the true meaning of optimism and bravery. He is survived by his loving wife Luce, his daughter Susie and husband Richard Strom, grandchildren Steven and Lindsay, great grandchildren Dylan and Scott, his son Robert Noel, daughter Lorrie and husband Todd Martin, grandchildren Kailee and Cole. We would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Chartwell Westmount for their compassion and loving care that allowed our father to pass away peacefully. To the team at the Grand River Renal Clinic led by the extraordinary Dr. Laura Gregor, our sincere thanks for bringing him to this transition after his 86th birthday. Pierre will be forever remembered by his family and friends and will continue to shine his light through the wonderful memories they share. The family is planning a celebration of Pierre's life at a later date. Condolences for the family may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
