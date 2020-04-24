|
Pilar (Luchie/Babylou) danced to a beautiful, religious rhythm of life with God's will in her heart, with kindness, humility, happiness and love for her husband Rody, children Paul (Evelyn), Rachel (Brian), Junior; grandchildren Brandon, Brianna, Orlando, Jordan and Emilio; siblings- Vicente, Maria Lourdes, Eugene, Vivian, Luis; parents Crispin and Gloria. Pilar lived gracefully to her own beat, enjoyed every step along her glorious life and extended God's love to everybody. She will be missed by family, friends, and countless others who had been touched by her spirit. "Let them praise HIS name in the dance; let them sing praises unto HIM with the timbrel and harp" Psalm 149:3. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the dedicated care providers who are truly doing God's work and provided compassionate care to Pilar. Pilar's family welcomes you to join the livestream funeral service at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. A Celebration of Pilar's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Pilar's name to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation. Please visit henrywalser.ca for Pilar's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 24, 2020