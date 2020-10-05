Passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 at Parkwood Mennonite Home, Waterloo. Predeceased by her husband Alvin Weber, her parents Florence and Milford Poll, her sister Helen Moore (Don), her brothers, Harold (Betty), Elmer, Walter (Marj) and Ward, her sister-in-law Erma Schwindt (Art) and Beatrice Himburg (Herb). Jean is survived by her children Karen (Bryan) Woolner, Vern (Kathryn), Bruce (Cathy Downer), Gwen (Francis Seys) and Jeff (Aleisha), 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister-in-law Shirley Poll. Jean was a faithful and active member of St. James Lutheran Church, New Dundee. Mom was the Energizer Bunny, a stay at home Mom always busy with family and community involvements, including lifetime member of the New Dundee Women's Institute, Beaus and Belles Square Dancers, Heritage Green Lawn Bowlers, 30 + year member of the Wilmot Agriculture Society. She was also an avid gardener, quilter, quilting many quilts for missions groups, care giver and barber. A big thank you to all the staff at Parkwood Mennonite Home for their loving care and attention over the last 3.5 years. A special thank you to Judy Bierman for making regular visits with Jean and thank you to all the ladies involved in making her prayer blanket. A private graveside service to take place in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Normanby Township. A Celebration of Jean's life will be announced at t a later date. As expressions of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. James Lutheran Church, New Dundee and can be made by contacting the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca