1/1
R. Keith ROSENBERGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away at the Village of Winston Park on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Keith worked for JM Schneiders as a Truck Driver for over 30 years and won many awards for his safe driving. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, pubs, outdoor gardening and taking care of all his cars and trucks. He also liked listening and dancing to country music. Loving father of five sons: Brad (Julie), Doug (predeceased), Jeff (Karen), Greg (Pat) and Darrin (predeceased). Cherished Grandpa/Papa of four special grandkids, Stephanie (Glen), Ashley (Jordan), Kristopher (Erica), Kara (Adam) and Old Grandpa/Papa of seven great-grandkids, Nicolas, Brayden, Jayden, Peyton, Greyson, Quinn and Christian. Also cherished by many more. Dear brother of Nancy Varley (predeceased) and Ruthann Ramseyer (Clare-predeceased). Predeceased by father Lorne Rosenberger and mother Myrtle Van der Schoot. At Keith's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 17 Tinatawa Ct., Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday, August 1st from 2-4 p.m. Please respect COVID-19 protocol for all our loved ones. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to your choice of charity as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519-772-1237 Rest in peace and we will see you again one day


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
17 Tinatawa Ct.
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved