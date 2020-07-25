Peacefully passed away at the Village of Winston Park on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Keith worked for JM Schneiders as a Truck Driver for over 30 years and won many awards for his safe driving. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, pubs, outdoor gardening and taking care of all his cars and trucks. He also liked listening and dancing to country music. Loving father of five sons: Brad (Julie), Doug (predeceased), Jeff (Karen), Greg (Pat) and Darrin (predeceased). Cherished Grandpa/Papa of four special grandkids, Stephanie (Glen), Ashley (Jordan), Kristopher (Erica), Kara (Adam) and Old Grandpa/Papa of seven great-grandkids, Nicolas, Brayden, Jayden, Peyton, Greyson, Quinn and Christian. Also cherished by many more. Dear brother of Nancy Varley (predeceased) and Ruthann Ramseyer (Clare-predeceased). Predeceased by father Lorne Rosenberger and mother Myrtle Van der Schoot. At Keith's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 17 Tinatawa Ct., Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday, August 1st from 2-4 p.m. Please respect COVID-19 protocol for all our loved ones. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to your choice of charity as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com
or 519-772-1237 Rest in peace and we will see you again one day