Rachel Heinbuck
Of Mitchell passed away peacefully at Stratford General Hospital on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Harold "Lou" Heinbuck (1989). Dear mother of Trudy Huggins (Michael), Randy Heinbuck (Sandy), Rick Heinbuck (Sandy), Tracy Fischer (Dennis) and Jay Heinbuck (Jodi). Loving grandmother of Nicole; Davin, Carissa; Derek, Janna; Wesley, Brett, Whitney; Lucas, Sydney. Cherished great-grandmother of Reece; Charlotte; James, Presleigh; Lincoln, Maeve; Blaire. Dear sister-in-law of Donna Fowler and Dorothy Heinbuch. She will be remembered by both the Fowler and Heinbuch nieces and nephews especially Jack Fowler (Val) and Ron Buchner (Marion) with whom she had a special bond. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Debbie Heinbuck, parents Foster and Leta (Dalton) Fowler, siblings Irene Beharrell (Bud), Tillie Butler-Isaac (Jack, Bob), Jack Fowler (Helen, Terry), Wilfred Fowler (Bev), Betty Soule (Wayne), Fred Fowler (Verna) and Dalton Fowler. Rae's biggest joy was spending time with her family. She was proud of each of them and their accomplishments. She spent many happy hours in arenas and ball parks cheering for two generations of family players. She was a member of Knox Presbyterian Church, Mitchell and had been active in her community. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or charity of one's choice would be appreciated and may be made at LockhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
