Dr. Radhey Shyam Singh
Dr. Singh was a retired Professor of Statistics from the University of Guelph and the University of Waterloo. Loving husband of Raj Singh (Aaina Salon and Spa). He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He will also be missed by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and brothers. Dr. Singh excelled in academics and life. His hard-dedicated work brought him from a humble beginning in India to becoming a respected Professor in Guelph at the University. Dr. Singh tenured at the University for 36 years and eventually settled in his home town of Waterloo, where he completed his life's work at the University of Waterloo. He was passionate about life and his friendships. He will be missed dearly by his family and many friends. The family will receive their friends at the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot) from 9 -11 a.m. on Monday September 28, 2020. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. A private cremation will follow. Due to covid19 restrictions please register on our website for Dr. Singh's visitation and funeral. Please select a time to visit or phone the funeral home at 519 888 7700 to register. Please respect others by wearing a mask at the funeral home and use hand sanitizer. Donations to The Hospice of Waterloo Region or the Grand River Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolence and donations can be directed at www.grahamgiddyfh.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 26, 2020.
