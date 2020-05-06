Passed away on May 3, 2020 at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Gabriella for 54 years. Loving father of Joseph and Robert. Cherished grandpa to Madlina and Alex. Dear godfather to Emily (Richard) and their daughters, Allison and Natalie. Fondly remembered by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law and nieces and nephews in Hungary. He will also be missed by a number of close friends. Predeceased by his parents and sister. Special thanks to the Grand River Hospital doctors and nurses for their care of Rafael. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place and a memorial mass at St. Aloysius Catholic Church will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Rafael's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 6, 2020.