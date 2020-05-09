It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Rainer, our brother, uncle nephew, cousin and friend. Rainer passed away peacefully. Born October 21, 1958 in Kitchener, Ontario, Rainer was devoted to his family and to his faith. Rainer was an enthusiastic, lifelong member of the New Apostolic Church, first at Victoria St. North, and later at Margaret Ave. in Kitchener. He is survived by his brother-in-law Herbet Boeck and nephew Ralph of Kitchener ON; dear nieces Ashley (Derek), Natasha and Leanna, Cheyenne, Danica, Cori Lynn and Ellie of Peterborough, ON; cousins Frank Guthier (Inara), Rosemarie Witt (Gary) of Waterloo, ON; and many relatives in Germany and Canada. Predeceased by his parents Udo Ruf and Ida Ruf (Fleischmann), and sister Edeltraud Boeck (Fath). After the loss of his father in 1998 and his mother in 2006, his sister Edeltraud 'Sissy' and her husband Herbert cared for Rainer as if he were their own. After his sister's death in 2017, her husband Herbert continued to care for him. Rainer's sweet and gentle nature was endearing, and many friends and family members will remember his "Good Cook" cutout collages, and ear-marked TV guides. He gave the best hugs. Friends from the K-W Habilitation will remember Rainer well; he loved going there. Loved having a job. Loved the friends he made there. In his final months Rained resided at Caressant Care Nursing & Retirement Home in Fergus. Until then, he lived with Herbert at the Barrel Yards Apartments in Waterloo. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who provided such compassionate care during his stay. Thank you for allowing Herbert to be at his side until the last. From the day he came into this world, Rainer was like a ray of sunshine in our lives. He was always kind, always gentle, and will always live on in our hearts. "Good night, sweet Prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!" Until we meet again. Cremation has taken place, and a private ceremony will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the New Apostolic Church Foreign Relief Fund or Canadian Down's Syndrome Society would be appreciated. (Cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467).