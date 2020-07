Ralph passed away suddenly at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on July 15, 2020, at the age of 65. He was predeceased by his loving brother (Walt), mother (Margit), and father (Rudy). He will be missed by his niece and nephews, Alex, Michael, and Erin Baumung, as well as his cousins Monika, Winfried, and Kai Clemen. Ralph was a creative soul, always interested in technology and the search for new ideas. A private family memorial will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store