Ralph Beechey

Ralph Beechey Obituary
Passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, in his 87th year. Predeceased by his siblings; Marcella Flannery, John, Isidore, Roy, Dolores, Charles, Doreen Wheeler, Jimmy, Elmer and Cyril. Survived by his many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Ralph was employed with Canada Post for 25 years and Smiles and Chuckles for 4 years. He was long-time member of St. Mary's RC Church. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's RC Church, 56 Duke St. W., Kitchener on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Interment at Woodland Cemetery to follow. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's RC Church, Grand River Hospital Foundation- Cancer Centre or the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Special thanks to the staff at Victoria Place. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ralph's memorial.
