Ralph CLARKE
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 77. Will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A private family service will be held at St. Mary's RC Church. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. A special thank you to the nurses and caregivers of CBI for their care and the kindness shown to Ralph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ralph's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
