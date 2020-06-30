Passed away on June 28th, 2020 at the age of 86 with his family by his side. Husband of Barbara for 48 years, who predeceased him in December 2006. Loving father of Greg (Kelly) of Seguin, Michael (Joanne) of Wellesley, and Maureen (Peter) Linton of Bradford. Loving grandfather to Jonathan (Stephanie), Joseph, Cara, Blake and Kurtis. Great grandfather to Hannah and Jayme. Brother of Barb (Bob) Guppy of Abbotsford, B.C. Brother-in-law to Sandra Reinhart, Jean Fritz, and Ross Fries. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Also missed by friend Gladys and her family. Ralph was predeceased by his parents, Emil and Pearl Fritz, brothers George and Earl and sister, June Fries (nee Fritz). Ralph joined his father, Emil, at E. Fritz Electric in 1952 with brothers George and Earl. In 1970 Ralph, George and Earl formed Victoria Electric. Later, he continued on his own, joined by Bernie Peochman and his sons, Greg and Michael. Ralph served on the K.W. Home Builders Association, the K.W. Chapter of the Ontario Electrical League and the Grand Valley Construction Association. He retired in 2002 after 50 years, leaving eldest son Greg, running the business. Ralph loved to be active. He spent many wonderful years at his cottage in Hanover, snowmobiling, fishing and golfing. In his retirement he continued to golf, curl and play cards. He was a member of the Kitchener Conestoga Probus Club, Retired Business and Professional Men's Club and the Waterloo Knights of Columbus. He was also on the board of directors at Luther Village where he lived. A special thank you to Dr. Amelia Yip, care givers from Warm Embrace, St. Mary's Cardiac Care Clinic, and Lhin for their compassionate care. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Jennifer and staff from Westmount Pharmacy and Innisfree House for the genuine care and help. A private Liturgy service will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home Ltd., on July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Ralph's family encourages those who wish, to participate via livestream by visiting https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House or St. Agnes Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ralph's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 30, 2020.