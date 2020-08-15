Ralph earned his retirement by enforcing bylaws and keeping stock for the City of Stratford, and by decades of service with the Royal Canadian Regiment, where he rose to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. Born in Toronto, he was raised in a large family of modest means. Hard times shaped him in the best ways, teaching him to work hard and distinguish between wants and needs. Ralph married Anne Wilhelm in 1952. They raised three children in the same best ways. Ralph rose early to stay busy. He was proud to keep a clean, tidy workspace. He enjoyed music and friends, celebrating both as Pipe Major for the regimental band. He played bagpipes around the world, entertaining royalty and strangers. He never let hardship poison his positive outlook. Ralph and Anne lost son Bradley at seven to illness following heart surgery. They did not let their pain break them but showed resilience in getting on with a good life they built. Ralph leaned on his resilience later, astounding doctors by learning to walk on prosthetic legs at 87 after disease claimed his limbs. In 2018 Ralph lost his beloved Anne, almost 66 years after he pledged himself to her. In his last full month, he marked their July 26 anniversary on his calendar. His scrawl was shaky. His word was forever true. It says Anne and Ralph, 68 years. Survived by daughter Lynn (Jeff), son Randal (Barb), sister Morwenna, grandchildren David (Jessica), Sarah (Rob), Connor, Jennifer (William), Declan, and seven great-grandchildren. Predeceased by wife Anne (Wilhelm), son Bradley, brothers Jim, Clifford, and Francis, sisters Loretta and Dorothy. Cremation followed a family service. A celebration of Ralph's life will be scheduled. Donations may be made to The War Amps or Diabetes Canada.



