Passed away peacefully at the Wellington Terrace, on June 10, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Dennis). Devoted father of Barbara Shafer and Dennis and his wife Carol. Loving grandfather of Rick, Terry, Shawn, Scott, Mindy and Devin and great grandfather of Lekadia, Kelsey, Rachel, Karson, Reid and Charles. Predeceased by his daughter Marian, her husband Ken and their children Andrew, Kendra and Nicole. Also predeceased by his sister Beatrice. Ralph was proud to have lived and worked the family dairy farm for 50 years, followed by 15 years working at the University of Guelph. Ralph was a devoted Mason and served as the Master at Irvine Masonic Lodge No. 203 - Elora, Ontario. Family will be conducting a private visitation and graveside service. Memorial donations can be directed to the Diabetes Association. www.grahamgiddyfh.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 12, 2020.