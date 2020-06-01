It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ralph Poser on Friday May 29, 2020 at the Innisfree House Hospice in Kitchener. Devoted and loving husband to Rosemary for over 67 years. Loving father to Rick (Pamela), Robyn Schneider (Greg), and Pam Redpath (Jim). Poppa/ Papa will be lovingly remembered by Tracey, Tara (Ross), Tim (Becca), Emily (Bosoon), Clayton (Caralee), and Jake. Big Poppa/ papa will be fondly remembered by Ethan, Ryan, Nathan, Evan, Leela, Chet, Bo, Isla, River, Ruby Cullen, and Henleigh. Survived by his brothers Herman, James (Doreen), Larry (Jane), and his sister Jane Chappell. Sadly missed by his in-laws Al Krische, Patricia Poser, and Jackie Malleck. Predeceased by his parents Fritz and Hildegard Poser, sister Joan Krische, brother Frederick, brother-in-law Paul Malleck, sister in law Arlene Poser. Employed by Molson's Brewery formerly Carling O'Keefe until retirement. Ralph's happiest times were their travel vacations where he could be behind the wheel. In later years, enjoying the cottage at Six Mile Lake and SunValley/ Stonehenge, Tarpon Springs Florida. Dad would attempt anything he had set his mind to, whether it be fixing a motor, building a boat or camper trailer, it was sure to be strong. The family will be celebrating Ralph's life with a service to be held at the Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. Guests please note that due to Provincial regulations only ten people are permitted in the building at a time. Those guests that wish to join the services at 1 p.m. may visit our website at www.memorycemetery.ca and view the livestream link from Ralph's website. Memorial Donations to the Grand River Hospital Cancer Centre (hematology), St. Mary's Hospital Cardiac Unit and Innisfree/ Lisaard House will be greatly appreciated by the family. Rest easy now, dad.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 1, 2020.