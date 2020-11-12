Age 76 of Port Elgin, passed away at home Monday, November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Wendy Neilson, and father of Cliff (Sarah) of Puslinch. Ralph will be missed by Wendy's children, Patrick (Jen) Finch, and Gregory (Amanda) Finch both of Kitchener. He was the proud grandpa of Stuart, Annabelle, Abegail, William, and Nathan. Ralph will be remembered by his sister Diane of Florida. Predeceased by his parents Laidlaw and Violet Hammell. Cremation has taken place and a small family gathering will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation or Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Cards available at Cameron's (519-881-1273). Donations and condolences may also be made online at www.cameronfunerlhomes.com