|
|
Peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family at Hospice Wellington on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 81 years. In 1958, Ralph met his best friend and the love of his life, Elizabeth (Harper) Mackie. Together they were happily married for 57 years. He was the loving father of Peter (Carolann), Alexander (Sherri) and Ralph (Leah). He was the proud grandfather of Stuart, Taylor, Andrew, Hayley, Colin, Makenna, Hannah, Owen, and Grace. Ralph is survived by his sister Masie of Scotland. He is pre-deceased by his parents Peter and Elizabeth and siblings Greta, Agnus, Betty, Peter and George. He will be lovingly remember by his many friends at 671 Woolwich St. apartments. They have been a wonderful support to Betty through this difficult time.The family would like to thank Dr. Afshin Jahromi, Dr. Jolly, and the 5th floor west nurses at the Guelph General Hospital for the exceptional care of Ralph. A Celebration of Life will take place at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St. Guelph, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home. (519-821-5077)
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 4, 2020