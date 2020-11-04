On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Ralph went home to be with the Lord and be reunited with his loving wife Shirley. He passed away at Grand River Hospital at the age of 85 with his beloved daughters by his side. He was a dedicated dad to Sharon and her husband Brian Page, and Marilyn Boss. Proud Boppy to Kelly and Dan Spinks, Vicki and Brad Folliott, Trevor and Laura Boss, Kevin and Nicole Boss. Cherished great-Boppy to Zachary Folliott, Oliver and Emily Spinks, Rhett and Sheppard Boss. He was preceded by his parents, John and Ida Roussel, brothers John Jr., Raymond, Henry, Herbert, Donald, Louis, Edward and by sisters Henrietta, Rose Anne, Alice, Eva and Adrienne. Left to remember him, his dear brother George and his wife Brenda, sister-in-laws, Lovina and Pauline, Peggy Schaefer, and Betty Hintz, along with many loving nieces and nephews. Ralph was born and raised in Bridgeport where he built the family home. He was a member of the IBEW for 67 years. He loved to putter in the garage, spend time with his grandchildren and going for drives with Shirley for A&W Rootbeer. To his family he will always be remembered as the, kindest, sweetest, most generous man. To his neighbours, he will be remembered as being very friendly and helpful. He lived his life with compassion, dignity and grace. Ralph's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Those wishing to attend Ralph's visitation or service, must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. Face masks are mandatory. Those who are unable to attend, may view Ralph's service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
Our family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the staff at both St. Mary's and Grand River Hospitals for the devoted and kind care our Dad has received over many years. You are truly hero's in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Dialysis Unit, St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care or Food Bank of Waterloo Region would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Ralph's memorial.