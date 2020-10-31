With heavy hearts, the Alviano family announces the death of Ramon "Ray" at Grand River Hospital on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 59 years to Lucille (nee Malleck). Loving father of Richard, Joseph (Liubov), Geoffrey (Kim) and Michael (Maike). Cherished grandpa to Tyler, Joey Jr., Anna (Nick) Vezza, Solomon (Lydia), Maria, Bella, Isaiah, Myles and great grandpa to William Vezza. Brother of Anthony and Stella (Barry) Johnson and uncle to Amy and Simon. He will be fondly remembered by the entire Malleck family and his many relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Carmela Alviano and his brothers, Nicholas and Arcangelo. Ray Alviano got his start in the newspaper business in 1956 at the Guelph Mercury, working as a general reporter/photographer. In 1959, he was hired by the Kitchener-Waterloo Record sports department and started a 33 year career that included serving from 1968 to 1978 as sports editor. He was a member of the Ontario Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association, serving two terms as president in the early 1970s. Ray also managed the K-W Civitan junior women's softball team in the 1980s, and in 1983 the team won the provincial and national championships. The Civitan team also won provincial and national honours in 1987, 1989 and 1990. In 1994, he was founding president of Kitchener Fastball Promotions, whose mandate was to bring provincial, national and international softball (fastball) events to the local community, the result of which was Kitchener hosting the 2002, 2006 and 2007 International Softball Congress World Tournaments. Ray's volunteerism has also been with Kitchener Minor hockey, Minor Girls Softball and Minor Baseball. Ray was a member of the local organizing committees for five Canadian junior baseball championships (1995-2000); volunteered for the 1997 World Women's Hockey Championship and the 2002 Four Nations Cup, and served as media vice-chair for the 2008 MasterCard Memorial Cup. The Alviano family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4-7pm.The Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, November 02, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Those unable to attend may view the service at henrywalser.com/live-streaming
Please RSVP to attend visiting and/or services and masks are mandatory inside the funeral home. A private interment will be held in Woodland cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Kitchener Minor Softball Association would be appreciated by the family
for Ray's memorial and to RSVP.