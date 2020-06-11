Randall Shawn BRUBACHER
Passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at McMaster Medical Centre, Hamilton. Beloved son of Lowell and Alice (Wideman) Brubacher of RR 1, Ariss. Brother of Candice, Jayden, Cameron, Shanelle, Trevon, Lucinda, Kaitlyn, and Alycia, all at home. Grandson of Salema (Mrs. Ernie) Wideman of Listowel and Cheryl (Mrs. Leonard) Brubacher of Arthur. Remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his grandparents Ernie Wideman and Leonard and his first wife Eva Brubacher. Drive-past viewing will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at West Montrose Mennonite Meeting House. A private family interment and funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at West Montrose Mennonite Cemetery followed by a phone line service. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 11, 2020.
