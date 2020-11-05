1/1
Raymond Charles WILSON
At home with his family on Monday, November 2, 2020 Raymond Charles Wilson passed away at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Grace Dorothy Wilson (nee Starr) and father of Jeff of Kitchener, Theresa (Bennie Burchat) of Waterloo, Rick (Tracey), Patty and Dane (Andrea), all of Kitchener and Mandy (Jaimie) of Picton. Grandfather of Nadine (Chris), Leah (George), Richelle (Tim), Cathy, Patricia (Justin), Ricky, Amanda and Ashlee and great-grandfather of Caden, Michael, Kaitlyn, Jordynn, Shaylynn, Landon, Summer, Presley, Jayda and Layla. Brother of Bob (Penny) of BC, Pat (Maggie) of Erieau, Kathy (Brian) of BC, Cathy (Mike) of Cambridge and the late Doug (late Olga) and son of the late James and Beatrice (nee Ringle) Wilson. Celebration of life in Kitchener at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the PECMH Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Whattam Funeral Home, 33 Main St., Picton, ON. www.whattamfuneralhome.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whattam Funeral Home
33 Main Street
Picton, ON K0K 2T0
(613) 476-2450
