Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 in his 96th year. Predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Dorothy Clayfield, his loving wife of 57 years Elaine (Israel) Clayfield, his son Brian Clayfield, his grandson, 2 great-grandsons and his brothers Donald Clayfield and Jack Clayfield. Survived by his children James (Gloria) Clayfield, Ronald (Janice Irvine) Clayfield, Susan (Ric) Hawley, his 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Ray was a World War II Veteran. Cremation has taken place. There will be no formal services. Interment will take place at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to the Royal Canadian Legion-Branch 530, Waterloo can be made through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020
