Ray Coulas, 72 of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at Grand River Hospital following a sudden and unexpected cardiac crisis a day earlier. He leaves behind his cherished wife and best friend Shela Coulas (Harkness), his dear sister-in -law Andrea Harkness, and also many cousins. He is predeceased by his parents John and Doris Coulas, his brother Jerome and partner Roddie McFadzean, and his sister Patricia Anne in infancy. Ray's working career took several different paths. He loved each one. His years in Kinsman made many great memories. He was an avid reader with many interests. His favorite summer pass time for almost 20 years was setting sail from the harbour in Thornbury. He still missed our sailboat. More recently he enjoyed taking painting classes. He always looked forward to his Monday morning ukulele trio practice and Thursday evening ukulele jams. Heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctors in the ICU, their care and kindness will always be remembered. "Ray and I were blessed to share many wonderful years together. We started dating when we were 16 years old and had almost 48 married years together. Lucky me" To follow his wishes, private cremation has taken place. Donations to a would be appreciated (cards available online at the Henry Walser Funeral Home website, or by calling 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Raymond's memorial. Please remember Ray with a smile in your heart.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 18, 2020